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Ch.20 - Nuclear Chemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.20 - Nuclear ChemistryProblem 35c
Chapter 20, Problem 35c

What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (c)

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1
Identify the type of decay reaction given in the problem. Common types include alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma decay.
For alpha decay, recognize that an alpha particle (\( ^4_2\text{He} \)) is emitted, which decreases the atomic number by 2 and the mass number by 4.
For beta decay, determine if it is beta-minus (\( \beta^- \)) or beta-plus (\( \beta^+ \)) decay. In beta-minus decay, a neutron is converted into a proton, emitting an electron and an antineutrino. In beta-plus decay, a proton is converted into a neutron, emitting a positron and a neutrino.
For gamma decay, understand that it involves the emission of gamma rays (high-energy photons) without changing the atomic number or mass number.
Apply the appropriate decay process to the given reaction to identify the particle produced.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Decay

Radioactive decay is the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in various forms, including alpha particles, beta particles, and gamma rays. Understanding the type of decay helps predict the particles produced and the resulting changes in the atomic structure.

Alpha Decay

Alpha decay is a type of radioactive decay in which an atomic nucleus emits an alpha particle, consisting of two protons and two neutrons. This process decreases the atomic number by two and the mass number by four, resulting in the formation of a new element. It is common in heavy elements like uranium and radium.
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Beta Decay

Beta decay occurs when a neutron in an atomic nucleus transforms into a proton, emitting a beta particle (an electron or positron) in the process. This increases the atomic number by one while keeping the mass number unchanged, leading to the formation of a different element. It is a key process in the stability of isotopes.
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