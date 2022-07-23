Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry 8th Edition Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions Problem 113a
Chapter 2, Problem 113a

(a) The unified atomic mass unit (u) is used to represent the extremely small mass of atoms. How many grams are equivalent to 1 u?

1
1. The unified atomic mass unit (u) is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth (1/12th) of the mass of an unbound neutral atom of carbon-12 in its nuclear and electronic ground state.
2. The atomic mass unit is used to express the masses of atoms and molecules. It is approximately equal to the mass of a proton or a neutron.
3. The conversion factor between atomic mass units and grams is based on the physical properties of the carbon-12 atom. By definition, 1 u is equivalent to 1/12th the mass of a carbon-12 atom.
4. The mass of a carbon-12 atom is known to be approximately 1.992647 x 10^-23 grams. Therefore, 1 u, being 1/12th of this mass, is approximately 1.660539 x 10^-24 grams.
5. So, to convert atomic mass units to grams, you can use the conversion factor 1 u = 1.660539 x 10^-24 grams.

Unified Atomic Mass Unit (u)

The unified atomic mass unit (u), also known as dalton (Da), is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom, which is approximately 1.66 x 10^-27 kg. This unit allows chemists to express atomic and molecular masses in a more manageable way, facilitating calculations in stoichiometry and molecular biology.
Atomic Mass

Conversion of Atomic Mass Units to Grams

To convert atomic mass units (u) to grams, one must recognize that 1 u is equivalent to 1.66053906660 x 10^-24 grams. This conversion is essential for relating atomic-scale measurements to macroscopic quantities, allowing chemists to calculate the mass of substances in grams based on their molecular or atomic mass expressed in u.
Atomic Mass

Importance of Mass in Chemistry

Mass is a fundamental property in chemistry that influences reactions, stoichiometry, and the behavior of substances. Understanding how to convert between atomic mass units and grams is crucial for accurately measuring reactants and products in chemical reactions, ensuring that calculations reflect the actual quantities involved in experiments and industrial processes.
Law of Conservation of Mass
Textbook Question
Fluorine occurs naturally as a single isotope. How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are present in deuterium fluoride (2HF)? (Deuterium is 2H.)
Open Question
Hydrogen has three isotopes (1H, 2H, and 3H), and chlorine has two isotopes (35Cl and 37Cl). How many isotopic kinds of HCl are there? Write the formula for each, and state how many protons, neutrons, and electrons each contains.
Textbook Question
The unified atomic mass unit (u) 1/12 the mass of a neutral atom of: (a) 1^H (b) 12^C (c) 14^C (d) 16^O
Textbook Question

(b) The mole is a unit used to represent a very large number of atoms. How many atoms are equivalent to 1 mol of atoms?

Textbook Question
Match the descriptions (a)–(e) with the following terms: atomic weight, atomic mass, mass number, atomic number, molar mass. (a) The mass of a specific atom such as one atom of 13C (b) The quantity determined by the number of protons in an element. (c) The number of grams in 1 mol of an element (d) The number of protons and neutrons in an element (e) The weighted average of the isotopic masses of an element's naturally occurring isotopes
Open Question
Label the following statements as true or false. (a) The atomic weight and the atomic number of an element have the same numerical value. (b) The molar mass in grams for an element and the atomic weight have the same numerical value.