Unified Atomic Mass Unit (u) The unified atomic mass unit (u), also known as dalton (Da), is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom, which is approximately 1.66 x 10^-27 kg. This unit allows chemists to express atomic and molecular masses in a more manageable way, facilitating calculations in stoichiometry and molecular biology. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Atomic Mass

Conversion of Atomic Mass Units to Grams To convert atomic mass units (u) to grams, one must recognize that 1 u is equivalent to 1.66053906660 x 10^-24 grams. This conversion is essential for relating atomic-scale measurements to macroscopic quantities, allowing chemists to calculate the mass of substances in grams based on their molecular or atomic mass expressed in u. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Atomic Mass