Textbook Question
(a) The unified atomic mass unit (u) is used to represent the extremely small mass of atoms. How many grams are equivalent to 1 u?
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(a) The unified atomic mass unit (u) is used to represent the extremely small mass of atoms. How many grams are equivalent to 1 u?
The molar mass of HCl is 36.5 g/mol, and the average mass per HCl molecule is 36.5 u. Use the fact that 1 u = 1.6605 * 102 24g to calculate Avogadro's number.
(b) The mole is a unit used to represent a very large number of atoms. How many atoms are equivalent to 1 mol of atoms?