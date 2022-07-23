Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 104d
Chapter 2, Problem 104d

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in each of the following atoms? (d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the atomic number (Z) and the atomic mass number (A) of the atom. The atomic number is the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, and it is unique to each element. The atomic mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
Step 2: Determine the number of protons in the atom. The number of protons is equal to the atomic number (Z).
Step 3: Determine the number of neutrons in the atom. The number of neutrons is equal to the atomic mass number (A) minus the atomic number (Z).
Step 4: Determine the number of electrons in the atom. In a neutral atom, the number of electrons is equal to the number of protons. If the atom is an ion, the number of electrons will be the number of protons plus or minus the charge of the ion.
Step 5: Summarize your findings. State the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons in the atom.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure

Atoms are the basic units of matter, consisting of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, neutrons are neutral particles also located in the nucleus, and electrons are negatively charged particles that orbit the nucleus. The number of protons defines the element, while the total number of protons and neutrons gives the atomic mass.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Atom Structure

Atomic Number and Mass Number

The atomic number of an element is the number of protons in its nucleus, which determines the element's identity. The mass number is the sum of protons and neutrons in the nucleus. For example, an atom with 6 protons and 6 neutrons has an atomic number of 6 (carbon) and a mass number of 12.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Atomic Mass

Charge Balance in Atoms

In a neutral atom, the number of electrons equals the number of protons, balancing the overall charge. If an atom gains or loses electrons, it becomes an ion, which can be positively charged (cation) or negatively charged (anion). Understanding this balance is crucial for determining the electron count in various atomic species.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Formal Charge
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of the following atoms? (b)

283
views
Textbook Question

How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of the following atoms? (a)

346
views
Textbook Question

How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of the following atoms? (c)

371
views
Textbook Question

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in each of the following atoms? (a)

288
views
Textbook Question

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in each of the following atoms? (c)

432
views
Textbook Question

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in each of the following atoms? (b)

343
views