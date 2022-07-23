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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 88c
Chapter 2, Problem 88c

Label the following statements about J. J. Thomson's cathode-ray tube experiments shown in Figure 2.6 as true or false. (c) The cathode ray is deflected away from a positively charged plate.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of a cathode ray. A cathode ray is a stream of electrons that emanates from the cathode (negative electrode) in a cathode-ray tube.
Step 2: Recall that like charges repel each other and unlike charges attract each other. This is a fundamental principle of electrostatics.
Step 3: Apply this principle to the cathode ray, which consists of negatively charged electrons.
Step 4: Consider the effect of a positively charged plate on the cathode ray. Since the cathode ray is negatively charged and the plate is positively charged, the cathode ray would be attracted to the positively charged plate, not deflected away from it.
Step 5: Based on this reasoning, the statement 'The cathode ray is deflected away from a positively charged plate' is false.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cathode Rays

Cathode rays are streams of electrons observed in vacuum tubes. They are produced when a high voltage is applied across electrodes in a cathode-ray tube, causing electrons to be emitted from the cathode and travel towards the anode. Understanding the nature of cathode rays is crucial for interpreting their behavior in electric and magnetic fields.
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Electric Charge

Electric charge is a fundamental property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in an electromagnetic field. There are two types of charge: positive and negative. In the context of Thomson's experiments, negatively charged electrons are attracted to positively charged plates and repelled by negatively charged plates, which is essential for understanding the deflection of cathode rays.
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Deflection of Charged Particles

The deflection of charged particles, such as electrons, occurs when they pass through an electric field. Charged particles will move towards the opposite charge; thus, negatively charged cathode rays will be deflected away from a positively charged plate. This principle is fundamental in analyzing the behavior of cathode rays in Thomson's experiments and understanding the nature of electric forces.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
The atomic weight of carbon (12.011) is approximately 12 times that of hydrogen (1.008).(a) Show how you can use this knowledge to calculate pos-sible formulas for benzene, ethane, and ethylene (Prob-lem 2.82).
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Textbook Question
Which of the following charges is not possible for the over-all charge on an oil droplet in Millikan's experiment? For this problem, we'll round the currently accepted charge of an electron to 1.602 * 10-19 C.(a) -1.010 * 10-18 C (b) -8.010 * 10-19 C(c) -2.403 * 10-18 C
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Textbook Question

Label the following statements about J. J. Thomson's cathode-ray tube experiments shown in Figure 2.6 as true or false. (f) By measuring the deflection of the cathode ray beam caused by electric fields of known strength, the charge-to-mass ratio of the electron was calculated.

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Textbook Question
Benzene, ethane, and ethylene are just three of a large num-ber of hydrocarbons—compounds that contain only carbon and hydrogen. Show how the following data are consistent with the law of multiple proportions.
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Textbook Question
What discovery about atomic structure was made from the results of Rutherford's gold foil experiment?
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