Textbook Question
What is the identity of the element X in the following ions? (a) X2+, a cation that has 36 electrons (b) X-, an anion that has 36 electrons
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Refer to Figure 2.10 showing a schematic illustration of a mass spectrometer. (a) What is the purpose of bombarding the gaseous atoms with an electron beam?
Refer to Figure 2.10 showing a schematic illustration of a mass spectrometer. (b) Compare two ions with a +1 charge traveling through the curved, evacuated tube in the mass spectrometer. Will a heavier ion or lighter ion be deflected to a greater degree by the magnetic field?
Lactic acid, a compound found both in sour milk and in tired muscles, has the structure shown. What is its chemical formula?