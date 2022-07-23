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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 8
Chapter 2, Problem 8

Which sample has the greatest mass? (LO 2.16)(a) 5.5 mol of C (b) 2.1 mol of S (c) 4.2 mol of Be (d) 0.52 mol of Ag

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1
Determine the molar mass of each element: Carbon (C), Sulfur (S), Beryllium (Be), and Silver (Ag).
Multiply the number of moles given for each element by its respective molar mass to find the mass of each sample.
Compare the calculated masses of each sample to determine which one is the greatest.
Remember that the molar mass is the mass of one mole of an element and can be found on the periodic table expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).
Use the formula: Mass = (Number of moles) x (Molar mass of the element)

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecule or formula unit. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between moles and grams, which is necessary for determining the mass of different samples in the question.
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Molar Mass Concept

Calculating Mass from Moles

To find the mass of a substance from its amount in moles, the formula used is: mass (g) = moles × molar mass (g/mol). This relationship allows us to calculate the mass of each sample provided in the question by multiplying the number of moles by the respective molar mass of each element.
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Comparative Analysis

Comparative analysis involves evaluating the calculated masses of different samples to determine which one is the greatest. This requires performing the mass calculations for each option and then comparing the results to identify the sample with the highest mass, which is the crux of the question.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
Which experiment and subsequent observation led to the discovery that atoms contain negatively charged particles, now known as electrons? (LO 2.10–2.12)(a) Oil is sprayed into a chamber and the speed at which the oil droplets fall is measured with and without an applied voltage. X rays in the chamber knock electrons out of air molecules. The electrons stick to the oil pro-ducing an overall negative charge on the drops. Adjusting the voltage changes the speed at which the negatively charged oil droplets fall. (b) When a high voltage is applied across metal electrodes at opposite ends of a sealed glass tube, a cathode ray is produced. The cathode ray is repelled by a negatively charged plate. (c) A radioactive substance emits alpha particles, which are directed at a thin gold foil. Most of the alpha par-ticles pass through the foil, but a few alpha particles are slightly deflected and some even bounce back toward the radioactive source. (d) The mass of different elements in a pure chemical com-pound are measured. Different samples of the compound always contains the same proportion of elements by mass.
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Textbook Question
Refer to a periodic table. Which pair of elements do you expect to be most similar in their chemical properties? (LO 2.3) (a) K and Cu(b) O and Se (c) Be and B(d) Rb and Sr
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Textbook Question
How many atoms are present in 1.2 g of gold? (LO 2.16)(a) 2.5 * 1021 (b) 1.4 * 1026 (c) 7.2 * 1023 (d) 3.7 * 1021
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Textbook Question

Bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes; 79Br (mass of 78.918) and 81Br (mass of 80.916). If the atomic weight of bromine is 79.904, predict the mass spectrum of a sample of bromine atoms. (LO 2.17) (a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question
A compound containing sulfur and fluorine contains 8.00 g of S and 9.50 g of F. Which combination of S and F masses represents a different compound that obeys the Law of Mul-tiple Proportions? (LO 2.8) (a) 32.0 g of S and 38.0 g of F (b) 4.00 g of S and 4.75 g of F (c) 8.00 g of S and 10.5 g of F (d) 16.0 g of S and 57.0 g of F
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Textbook Question

The molecular illustration represents (LO 2.18) (a) a pure element (b) a mixture of two elements (c) a pure compound (d) a mixture of an element and a compound

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