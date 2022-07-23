Textbook Question
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(b) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]NO2
112
views
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(b) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]NO2
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(b) [Co(H2O)5Cl]SO4]
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(a) Na[Au(CN)2]
What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(a) [Cu(NH3)4]SO4
(b) Cr(CO)6