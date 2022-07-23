Oxidation State

The oxidation state of an element in a compound indicates the degree of oxidation of that element, reflecting the number of electrons lost or gained. In coordination complexes, the oxidation state of the metal can be determined by considering the charges of the ligands and the overall charge of the complex. For example, in Pt(en)2, the oxidation state of platinum can be calculated based on the neutral nature of the ethylenediamine (en) ligands.