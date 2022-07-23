What is the systematic name for each of the following ions? 

What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(a) Cs[FeCl4]
(b) [V(H2O)6](NO3)3
What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(a) Cs[FeCl4]
(b) [V(H2O)6](NO3)3
Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(c) Mn3+
(d) Cr2+
Cobalt(III) trifluoroacetylacetonate, Co(tfac)3, is a sixcoordinate, octahedral metal chelate in which three planar, bidentate tfac ligands are attached to a central Co atom:
(b) Diastereoisomers A and B have dipole moments of 6.5 D and 3.8 D, respectively. Which of your diastereoisomers is A and which is B?
Assign a systematic name to each of the following ions.
(c) [Fe(H2O)5NCS]2+
(d) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]-
Give a valence bond description of the bonding in each of the following complexes. Include orbital diagrams for the free metal ion and the metal ion in the complex. Indicate which hybrid orbitals the metal ion uses for bonding, and specify the number of unpaired electrons.
(b) [NiBr4]2- (tetrahedral)
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, and predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following:
(a) [Mn(H2O)6]2+