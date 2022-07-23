Use the periodic table to give the electron configuration for each of the following atoms and ions.
(c) Co(V) in CoO43–
(d) Co(IV) in CoF62–
Use the periodic table to give the electron configuration for each of the following atoms and ions.
(c) Co(V) in CoO43–
(d) Co(IV) in CoF62–
Locate on the periodic table the transition elements with the following electron configurations. Identify each element.
(c) [Kr] 4d25s2
(d) [Xe] 4f36s2
Locate on the periodic table the transition elements with the following electron configurations. Identify each element.
(a) [Ar] 3d74s2
(b) [Ar] 3d54s1
The complete reaction of 2.60 g of chromium metal with 50.00 mL of 1.200 M H2SO4 in the absence of air gave a blue solution and a colorless gas that was collected at 25°C and a pressure of 735 mm Hg. (e) When an excess of KCN is added to the solution, the color changes, and the paramagnetism of the solution
decreases. Explain.
Consider the following ethylenediamine complexes.
(a) Which complexes are chiral, and which are achiral?
(b) Draw the enantiomer of each chiral complex.
(c) Which, if any, of the chiral complexes are enantiomers of one another?