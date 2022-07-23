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Ch.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination ChemistryProblem 32
Chapter 21, Problem 32

What is the systematic name for each of the following molecules or ions? Include cis or trans prefixes for diastereoisomers. Platinum is Pt(II) in square planar complexes and Pt(IV) in octahedral complexes.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordination Chemistry

Coordination chemistry involves the study of complex compounds formed between metal ions and ligands. In this context, platinum can exist in different oxidation states, such as Pt(II) and Pt(IV), which influence the geometry of the complexes. Understanding the coordination number and geometry is essential for naming these complexes systematically.
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Coordination Numbers

IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides systematic rules for naming chemical compounds. For coordination complexes, the name includes the metal's oxidation state, the ligands' names, and their arrangement. The use of prefixes like 'cis' and 'trans' is crucial for distinguishing between different spatial arrangements of ligands around the central metal.
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Rules for Naming Alkanes

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical properties. In the case of diastereoisomers, such as those that can be classified as cis or trans, the relative positions of ligands around the metal center are significant. This concept is vital for accurately describing the structure and reactivity of coordination complexes.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to give the electron configuration for each of the following atoms and ions. 

(c) Co(V) in CoO43–

(d) Co(IV) in CoF62–

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Textbook Question

Locate on the periodic table the transition elements with the following electron configurations. Identify each element.

(c) [Kr] 4d25s2

(d) [Xe] 4f36s2

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Textbook Question

Locate on the periodic table the transition elements with the following electron configurations. Identify each element.

(a) [Ar] 3d74s2

(b) [Ar] 3d54s1

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Textbook Question

The complete reaction of 2.60 g of chromium metal with 50.00 mL of 1.200 M H2SO4 in the absence of air gave a blue solution and a colorless gas that was collected at 25°C and a pressure of 735 mm Hg. (e) When an excess of KCN is added to the solution, the color changes, and the paramagnetism of the solution

decreases. Explain.

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Textbook Question

Consider the following ethylenediamine complexes.

(a) Which complexes are chiral, and which are achiral?

(b) Draw the enantiomer of each chiral complex.

(c) Which, if any, of the chiral complexes are enantiomers of one another?

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