The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:
b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.
The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:
b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.
Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?
(b) P4O6 or Ga2O3
Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:
Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.
(a) Identify the nonfluorine atom in each case, and write the molecular formula of each fluoride.
Which compound in each of the following pairs is more covalent?
(a) PCl3 or AlF3
Select the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
b. Is the least dense semimetal
Which element in each of the following pairs has more nonmetallic character?
(a) Se or Te