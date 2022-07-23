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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 22.141a
Chapter 22, Problem 22.141a

a. Why is the SO3 molecule trigonal planar but the SO32– ion is trigonal pyramidal?

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1
Determine the number of valence electrons for each species: SO_3 and SO_3^{2-}.
For SO_3, sulfur (S) has 6 valence electrons and each oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons, totaling 24 valence electrons.
For SO_3^{2-}, add 2 extra electrons to the total from SO_3 due to the 2- charge, resulting in 26 valence electrons.
Draw the Lewis structures for both SO_3 and SO_3^{2-}, ensuring to distribute electrons to satisfy the octet rule where possible.
Use VSEPR theory to determine the molecular geometry: SO_3 has no lone pairs on the central sulfur, resulting in a trigonal planar shape, while SO_3^{2-} has one lone pair on sulfur, leading to a trigonal pyramidal shape.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influence the shape due to repulsion between electron pairs. Understanding molecular geometry is crucial for predicting the physical and chemical properties of substances.
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VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes, such as trigonal planar or trigonal pyramidal.
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Formal Charge and Ion Stability

Formal charge is a concept used to determine the distribution of electrons in a molecule or ion, helping to assess its stability. In the case of the SO3 molecule and the SO3^2– ion, the formal charge influences the arrangement of electrons and the resulting molecular shape. Understanding formal charge is essential for predicting the behavior of ions and their geometries.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:

b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?

(b) P4O6 or Ga2O3

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Textbook Question

Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:


Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.


(a) Identify the nonfluorine atom in each case, and write the molecular formula of each fluoride.

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Textbook Question

Which compound in each of the following pairs is more covalent?

(a) PCl3 or AlF3

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Textbook Question

Select the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.

b. Is the least dense semimetal

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Textbook Question

Which element in each of the following pairs has more nonmetallic character?

(a) Se or Te

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