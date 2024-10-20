Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.23 - Organic and Biological Chemistry
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.23 - Organic and Biological ChemistryProblem 127
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 23, Problem 127

What are the names of the sugars in DNA and RNA, and how do they differ?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that DNA and RNA are nucleic acids, which are polymers made up of nucleotide monomers. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Step 2: Identify the sugar present in DNA. The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose, which is a five-carbon sugar (pentose) with the chemical formula C5H10O4.
Step 3: Identify the sugar present in RNA. The sugar in RNA is ribose, which is also a five-carbon sugar (pentose) but with the chemical formula C5H10O5.
Step 4: Compare the structures of deoxyribose and ribose. The key difference is that deoxyribose lacks an oxygen atom on the 2' carbon, hence the name 'deoxy' (meaning 'without oxygen').
Step 5: Summarize the difference: DNA contains deoxyribose, which has one less oxygen atom than ribose, the sugar found in RNA. This structural difference is crucial for the distinct functions and properties of DNA and RNA.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Open Question
Use the three-letter abbreviations to name all tripeptides containing methionine, isoleucine, and lysine.
Open Question
How many tetrapeptides containing alanine, serine, leucine, and glutamic acid can you form? Use the three-letter abbreviations to name three.
Open Question
What is a nucleotide, and what three kinds of components does it contain?
Open Question
Show by drawing structures how the phosphate and sugar components of a nucleic acid are joined.
Open Question
Show by drawing structures how the sugar and nitrogenous base components of a nucleic acid are joined.
Open Question
The DNA from sea urchins contains about 32% A and about 18% G. What percentages of T and C would you expect in sea urchin DNA? Explain.