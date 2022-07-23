Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. This balance is essential for applying stoichiometry, as it indicates the proportions in which reactants combine and products form. In the given reaction, the balanced equation shows that one mole of I2 reacts with one mole of H2S to produce two moles of HI and one mole of sulfur, guiding the calculations needed to find the mass of I2 required.