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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 71a
Chapter 3, Problem 71a

An alternative method for producing hydriodic acid is the reaction of iodine with hydrogen sulfide: H2S + I2 → 2 HI + S (a) How many grams of I2 are needed to react with 49.2 g of H2S?

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1
Determine the molar mass of H_2S by adding the atomic masses of hydrogen and sulfur.
Calculate the number of moles of H_2S using the given mass (49.2 g) and its molar mass.
Use the stoichiometry of the balanced chemical equation to find the moles of I_2 needed. The equation shows a 1:1 mole ratio between H_2S and I_2.
Determine the molar mass of I_2 by adding the atomic masses of two iodine atoms.
Calculate the mass of I_2 required by multiplying the moles of I_2 by its molar mass.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate how much of each substance is needed or produced based on balanced chemical equations. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric coefficients from the reaction H2S + I2 → 2 HI + S is essential to determine the mass of I2 required to fully react with a given mass of H2S.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is crucial for converting between the mass of a substance and the number of moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. For this question, calculating the molar mass of H2S and I2 will enable the conversion of grams to moles, facilitating the determination of the required amount of iodine.
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Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. This balance is essential for applying stoichiometry, as it indicates the proportions in which reactants combine and products form. In the given reaction, the balanced equation shows that one mole of I2 reacts with one mole of H2S to produce two moles of HI and one mole of sulfur, guiding the calculations needed to find the mass of I2 required.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Nickel(II) sulfate, used for nickel plating, is prepared by treat-ment of nickel(II) carbonate with sulfuric acid: NiCO3 + H2SO4 → NiSO4 + CO2 + H2O (a) How many grams of H2SO4 are needed to react with 14.5 g of NiCO3?

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Textbook Question
Silver metal reacts with chlorine (Cl2) to yield silver chlo-ride. If 2.00 g of Ag reacts with 0.657 g of Cl2, what is the empirical formula of silver chloride?
911
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Textbook Question

Nickel(II) sulfate, used for nickel plating, is prepared by treat-ment of nickel(II) carbonate with sulfuric acid: NiCO3 + H2SO4 → NiSO4 + CO2 + H2O

(b) How many grams of NiSO4 are obtained if the yield is 78.9%?

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Textbook Question
The industrial production of hydriodic acid takes place by treatment of iodine with hydrazine (N2H4):2 I2 + N2H4 --> 4 HI + N2(b) How many grams of HI are produced from the reaction of 115.7 g of N2H4 with excess iodine
722
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Textbook Question

An alternative method for producing hydriodic acid is the reaction of iodine with hydrogen sulfide:H2S + I2 → 2 HI + S (b) How many grams of HI are produced from the reaction of 95.4 g of H2S with excess I2?

461
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