Textbook Question
Nickel(II) sulfate, used for nickel plating, is prepared by treat-ment of nickel(II) carbonate with sulfuric acid: NiCO3 + H2SO4 → NiSO4 + CO2 + H2O (a) How many grams of H2SO4 are needed to react with 14.5 g of NiCO3?
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Nickel(II) sulfate, used for nickel plating, is prepared by treat-ment of nickel(II) carbonate with sulfuric acid: NiCO3 + H2SO4 → NiSO4 + CO2 + H2O (a) How many grams of H2SO4 are needed to react with 14.5 g of NiCO3?
Nickel(II) sulfate, used for nickel plating, is prepared by treat-ment of nickel(II) carbonate with sulfuric acid: NiCO3 + H2SO4 → NiSO4 + CO2 + H2O
(b) How many grams of NiSO4 are obtained if the yield is 78.9%?
An alternative method for producing hydriodic acid is the reaction of iodine with hydrogen sulfide:H2S + I2 → 2 HI + S (b) How many grams of HI are produced from the reaction of 95.4 g of H2S with excess I2?