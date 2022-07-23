Give systematic names for the following compounds: (a) NCl3 (b) P4O6 (c) S2F2
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Identify the type of compound: All given compounds are binary covalent compounds, which consist of two nonmetals.
Use the prefix system for naming binary covalent compounds: The prefixes are mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, penta-, hexa-, hepta-, octa-, nona-, and deca-.
For compound (a) NCl3: The first element is nitrogen (N) and the second is chlorine (Cl). Use the prefix 'tri-' for three chlorine atoms, resulting in 'nitrogen trichloride'.
For compound (b) P4O6: The first element is phosphorus (P) and the second is oxygen (O). Use the prefix 'tetra-' for four phosphorus atoms and 'hexa-' for six oxygen atoms, resulting in 'tetraphosphorus hexoxide'.
For compound (c) S2F2: The first element is sulfur (S) and the second is fluorine (F). Use the prefix 'di-' for two sulfur atoms and 'di-' for two fluorine atoms, resulting in 'disulfur difluoride'.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
IUPAC Nomenclature
IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the compound's structure. It involves using prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element present in the compound, along with the appropriate suffixes to denote the type of compound (e.g., -ide for binary compounds). Understanding this system is essential for accurately naming compounds like NCl3, P4O6, and S2F2.
Binary compounds consist of two different elements. In the context of naming, the first element is named using its elemental name, while the second element's name is modified to end in -ide. For example, in NCl3, nitrogen is the first element, and chlorine is the second, leading to the name nitrogen trichloride. Recognizing the nature of binary compounds is crucial for proper nomenclature.
A molecular formula indicates the number and type of atoms in a molecule, providing insight into its composition. For example, P4O6 indicates a molecule with four phosphorus atoms and six oxygen atoms. Understanding molecular formulas is vital for determining the correct systematic names, as they guide the application of naming conventions based on the number of atoms of each element present.