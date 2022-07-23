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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 157
Chapter 4, Problem 157

(d) Balance all equations.

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1
Identify the chemical equation that needs to be balanced. For example, consider the unbalanced equation: \( \text{C}_3\text{H}_8 + \text{O}_2 \rightarrow \text{CO}_2 + \text{H}_2\text{O} \).
List the number of atoms of each element present in the reactants and products. For the example, count the carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O) atoms on both sides of the equation.
Start by balancing the elements that appear in only one reactant and one product. In our example, balance the carbon atoms first by ensuring the number of carbon atoms in \( \text{C}_3\text{H}_8 \) equals the number in \( \text{CO}_2 \).
Next, balance the hydrogen atoms. Adjust the coefficient of \( \text{H}_2\text{O} \) to match the number of hydrogen atoms in \( \text{C}_3\text{H}_8 \).
Finally, balance the oxygen atoms. Adjust the coefficient of \( \text{O}_2 \) to ensure the total number of oxygen atoms on the reactant side equals the total on the product side.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the amounts of substances consumed and produced. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for balancing equations, as it ensures that the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning that the number of atoms of each element remains constant throughout the reaction.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves adjusting the coefficients of reactants and products to ensure that the number of atoms for each element is equal on both sides of the equation. This process is crucial because it reflects the conservation of mass and allows for accurate predictions of the amounts of substances involved in a reaction. Techniques such as the inspection method or algebraic methods can be used to achieve a balanced equation.
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Types of Chemical Reactions

Understanding the different types of chemical reactions—such as synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, and double replacement—is vital for balancing equations. Each type has specific patterns and rules that can guide the balancing process. Recognizing these patterns helps in predicting the products of reactions and determining the correct coefficients needed to balance the equation effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

On heating a 0.200 g sample of a certain semimetal M in air, the corresponding oxide M2O3 was obtained. When the oxide was dissolved in aqueous acid and titrated with KMnO4, 10.7 mL of 0.100 M MnO4- was required for complete reac-tion. The unbalanced equation is (a) Balance the equation.

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Textbook Question

(c) What is the identity of the semimetal M?

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Textbook Question

(c) The brass sample in part (b) yielded 0.246 g of Zn2P2O7. What is the mass percent zinc in the brass?

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Textbook Question
Gold metal is extracted from its ore by treating the crushed rock with an aerated cyanide solution. The unbalanced equation for the reaction is (a) Balance the equation for this reaction in basic solution.
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Textbook Question

(b) When a brass sample with a mass of 0.544 g was sub-jected to the preceding analysis, 10.82 mL of 0.1220 M sodium thiosulfate was required for the reaction with iodine. What is the mass percent copper in the brass?

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Textbook Question

Brass is an approximately 4:1 alloy of copper and zinc, along with small amounts of tin, lead, and iron. The mass per-cents of copper and zinc can be determined by a procedure that begins with dissolving the brass in hot nitric acid. The resulting solution of Cu2+ and Zn2+ ions is then treated with aqueous ammonia to lower its acidity, followed by addi-tion of sodium thiocyanate (NaSCN) and sulfurous acid (H2SO3) to precipitate copper(I) thiocyanate (CuSCN). The solid CuSCN is collected, dissolved in aqueous acid, and treated with potassium iodate (KIO3) to give iodine, which is then titrated with aqueous sodium thiosulfate (Na2S2O3). The filtrate remaining after CuSCN has been removed is neutralized by addition of aqueous ammonia, and a solu-tion of diammonium hydrogen phosphate ((NH4)2HPO4) is added to yield a precipitate of zinc ammonium phosphate (ZnNH4PO4). Heating the precipitate to 900 °C converts it to zinc pyrophosphate (Zn2P2O7), which is weighed. The equations are (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (a) Balance all equations.

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