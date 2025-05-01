Salicylic acid, used in the manufacture of aspirin, contains only the elements C, H, and O and has only one acidic hydrogen that reacts with NaOH. When 1.00 g of salicylic acid undergoes complete combustion, 2.23 g CO2 and 0.39 g H2O are obtained. When 1.00 g of salicylic acid is titrated with 0.100 M NaOH, 72.4 mL of base is needed for complete reaction. What are the empirical and molecular formulas of salicylic acid?
Key Concepts
Empirical Formula
Molecular Formula
Titration
Compound X contains only the elements C, H, O, and S. A 5.00 g sample undergoes complete combustion to give 4.83 g of CO2, 1.48 g of H2O, and a certain amount of SO2 that is further oxidized to SO3 and dissolved in water to form sulfuric acid, H2SO4. On titration of the H2SO4, 109.8 mL of 1.00 M NaOH is needed for complete reaction. (Both H atoms in sulfuric acid are acidic and react with NaOH.) (a) What is the empirical formula of X?
A 1.268 g sample of a metal carbonate (MCO3) was treated with 100.00 mL of 0.1083 M sulfuric acid (H2SO4), yielding CO2 gas and an aqueous solution of the metal sulfate (MSO4). The solution was boiled to remove all the dissolved CO2 and was then titrated with 0.1241 M NaOH. A 71.02 mL volume of NaOH was required to neutralize the excess H2SO4. (a) What is the identity of the metal M?
(b) How many liters of CO2 gas were produced if the density of CO2 is 1.799 g/L?