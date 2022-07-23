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Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical EnergyProblem 111
Chapter 9, Problem 111

Answer the following questions.(e) A gallon of ice cream contains exactly 32 servings, and each serving has 165 Calories, of which 30.0% are derived from fat. How many Calories derived from fat would you consume if you ate one half of a gallon of ice cream?

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1
Calculate the total number of servings in half a gallon of ice cream by dividing the total servings in a gallon by 2.
Determine the total Calories in half a gallon by multiplying the number of servings in half a gallon by the Calories per serving.
Calculate the percentage of Calories from fat per serving by multiplying the total Calories per serving by the percentage of Calories from fat (30.0%).
Find the total Calories from fat in half a gallon by multiplying the Calories from fat per serving by the number of servings in half a gallon.
The result from the previous step gives you the total Calories derived from fat consumed when eating half a gallon of ice cream.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Caloric Calculation

To determine the total caloric content from a food item, you multiply the number of servings by the calories per serving. In this case, a gallon of ice cream has 32 servings, each containing 165 Calories, leading to a total of 5280 Calories in a gallon.
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Percentage Calculation

Understanding percentages is crucial for calculating specific components of a total. Here, 30.0% of the total Calories are derived from fat, which means you need to convert the percentage into a decimal (0.30) and multiply it by the total Calories to find the fat-derived Calories.
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Serving Size and Portion Control

Recognizing serving sizes is important for dietary calculations. Since the question asks for the caloric intake from consuming half a gallon of ice cream, you must first determine the number of servings in half a gallon (16 servings) before calculating the total Calories and the Calories from fat.
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Related Practice
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