Answer the following questions.(e) A gallon of ice cream contains exactly 32 servings, and each serving has 165 Calories, of which 30.0% are derived from fat. How many Calories derived from fat would you consume if you ate one half of a gallon of ice cream?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the total number of servings in half a gallon of ice cream by dividing the total servings in a gallon by 2.
Determine the total Calories in half a gallon by multiplying the number of servings in half a gallon by the Calories per serving.
Calculate the percentage of Calories from fat per serving by multiplying the total Calories per serving by the percentage of Calories from fat (30.0%).
Find the total Calories from fat in half a gallon by multiplying the Calories from fat per serving by the number of servings in half a gallon.
The result from the previous step gives you the total Calories derived from fat consumed when eating half a gallon of ice cream.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Caloric Calculation
To determine the total caloric content from a food item, you multiply the number of servings by the calories per serving. In this case, a gallon of ice cream has 32 servings, each containing 165 Calories, leading to a total of 5280 Calories in a gallon.
Understanding percentages is crucial for calculating specific components of a total. Here, 30.0% of the total Calories are derived from fat, which means you need to convert the percentage into a decimal (0.30) and multiply it by the total Calories to find the fat-derived Calories.
Recognizing serving sizes is important for dietary calculations. Since the question asks for the caloric intake from consuming half a gallon of ice cream, you must first determine the number of servings in half a gallon (16 servings) before calculating the total Calories and the Calories from fat.