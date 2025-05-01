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Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 53
Chapter 1, Problem 53

The coldest temperature ever measured in the United States is -80 °F, recorded on January 23, 1971, in Prospect Creek, Alaska. What are the equivalents of that temperature in °C and K, assuming -80 °F is precise to two significant figures?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by converting the temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius using the formula: \( °C = \frac{5}{9} (°F - 32) \).
Substitute -80 for °F in the formula: \( °C = \frac{5}{9} (-80 - 32) \).
Simplify the expression inside the parentheses: \(-80 - 32 = -112\).
Calculate the Celsius temperature: \( °C = \frac{5}{9} \times (-112) \).
Convert the Celsius temperature to Kelvin using the formula: \( K = °C + 273.15 \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Scales

Temperature can be measured in different scales, primarily Fahrenheit (°F), Celsius (°C), and Kelvin (K). Each scale has its own zero point and degree increments. Understanding how these scales relate to one another is essential for converting temperatures accurately.
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Conversion Formulas

To convert temperatures between Fahrenheit, Celsius, and Kelvin, specific formulas are used. For instance, to convert Fahrenheit to Celsius, the formula is °C = (°F - 32) × 5/9. For Kelvin, the conversion from Celsius is K = °C + 273.15. Mastery of these formulas is crucial for solving temperature conversion problems.
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Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. When performing calculations, it's important to maintain the correct number of significant figures based on the precision of the given data. In this case, -80 °F is precise to two significant figures, which will affect the final results in °C and K.
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Related Practice
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