Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 60b
Chapter 1, Problem 60b

Complete the table. b. 1228 g/l _____g/ml _____kg/ml d. 2.554 mg/ml _____g/l _____mg/ml

1
Step 1: Understand the units involved. The problem involves converting between different units of density: g/L, g/mL, and kg/mL.
Step 2: Recognize that 1 L (liter) is equivalent to 1000 mL (milliliters). This will help in converting g/L to g/mL.
Step 3: Convert 1228 g/L to g/mL. Since 1 L = 1000 mL, divide the given value by 1000 to convert from g/L to g/mL.
Step 4: Convert the result from g/mL to kg/mL. Remember that 1 kg = 1000 g, so divide the g/mL value by 1000 to convert to kg/mL.
Step 5: Fill in the table with the calculated values for each conversion step.

Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per liter (kg/L). It is a crucial property of substances that helps in understanding how mass is distributed in a given volume. In this question, the density value of 1228 g/L indicates how much mass is contained in a specific volume, which is essential for converting between different units.
Density Concepts

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. This is important in chemistry for ensuring that measurements are consistent and comparable. In this case, converting from grams per liter (g/L) to grams per milliliter (g/mL) and kilograms per milliliter (kg/mL) requires an understanding of the relationships between these units.
Conversion Factors

Mass and Volume Relationships

Understanding the relationship between mass and volume is fundamental in chemistry, particularly when dealing with solutions and concentrations. The mass of a substance can be calculated if its density and volume are known, and vice versa. This relationship is key to filling in the blanks in the table, as it allows for the calculation of mass in different volume units based on the given density.
Relationship of Volume and Moles Example
