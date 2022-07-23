Chapter 1, Problem 78c
How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km
Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.
For each number, underline the zeroes that are significant and draw an x through the zeroes that are not. a. 1,050,501 km b. 0.0020 m c. 0.000000000000002 s d. 0.001090 cm
How many significant figures are in each number? d. 1.563300 * 1011 m
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? b. 12 in = 1 ft
Round each number to three significant figures. a. 79,845.82 b. 1.548937 * 107 c. 2.3499999995 d. 0.000045389