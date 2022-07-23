Chapter 1, Problem 102

Total U.S. farmland occupies 954 million acres. How many square miles is this? (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mi = 5280 ft). Total U.S. land area is 3.537 million square miles. What percentage of U.S. land is farmland?

