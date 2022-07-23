Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 57d
Chapter 1, Problem 57d

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). d. 35 μm

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to express the following using base units millimeters. So first we have to remember that one millimeter Equals 10 to the negative 3rd m. And now that we know that we can make an equation, We're gonna start out using our 48 mm And then we're going to multiply that by 10 to the negative 3rd m over one millimeter, And that equals 4.8 Times to the -2 m. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
