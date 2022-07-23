Textbook Question
Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 55.2×10−10 s
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). a. 4.5 ns b. 18 fs c. 128 pm
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). d. 35 μm
Complete the table. a. 1245 kg _ 1.245×106 g _ 1.245×109 mg
Complete the table. b. 515 km _____dm _____cm
Complete the table. c. 122.355 s _____ms _____ks