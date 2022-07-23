Chapter 1, Problem 58b

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). a. 35 mL b. 225 Mm c. 133 Tg d. 1.5 cg

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the prefix 'M' in 'Mm', which stands for mega, equivalent to $10^6$. Convert 225 megameters (Mm) to meters (m) by multiplying 225 by $10^6$. View full solution Express the result in scientific notation by writing it as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10. Ensure that the final expression is in base units, which in this case is meters (m). Verify that the scientific notation correctly represents the original quantity in base units.

