Chapter 11, Problem 80b
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond energy? O2, O2- , O22-
Video transcript
Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. H22 -
Apply molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. C22+ b. Li2 c. Be22+ d. Li22-
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond order? O2, O2- , O22-
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the shortest bond length? O2, O2- , O22-
Draw an MO energy diagram for CO. (Use the energy ordering of O2.) Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.
Draw an energy diagram for HCl. Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.