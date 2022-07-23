Chapter 11, Problem 45b

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. CH 3 OH (H 3 COH) b. CH 3 OCH 3 (H 3 COCH 3 )

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the central atoms in the molecule CH<sub>3</sub>OCH<sub>3</sub>. In this case, there are two central atoms: the carbon atoms in the CH<sub>3</sub> groups. Determine the number of electron groups around each carbon atom. Each carbon is bonded to three hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, making a total of four electron groups. View full solution Apply the VSEPR theory to predict the molecular geometry of each carbon atom. With four electron groups, the geometry around each carbon atom is tetrahedral. Examine the oxygen atom in the molecule. It is bonded to two carbon atoms and has two lone pairs of electrons, making a total of four electron groups. Apply the VSEPR theory to predict the molecular geometry of the oxygen atom. With four electron groups and two lone pairs, the geometry around the oxygen atom is bent.

