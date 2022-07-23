Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Chapter 11, Problem 64

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. SO32 -

hey everyone in this example, we need to draw the ammonia caddy on molecule showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of the bonds in the molecule. We also need to give the hybridization of the orbital's in the N. H. Bond or nitrogen hydrogen single bonds. So we should recognize based on the given ion that we have just one nitrogen atom which is going to be our central atom. We're going to have this nitrogen atom surrounded by four hydrogen atoms because we have that subscript of four next to the H. So now that we have the outline of our molecule written out, we're going to go ahead and first let's recognize the orbital that are hydrogen czar in. We should recall that hydrogen for its electron configuration. It's in the one s one orbital because it only has one electron and therefore this means that we have us as the orbital for our hydrogen. Now we should recall that this means that hydrogen can only be a hybridized. So it's not able to form hybridized orbital's. And so we're just going to form our s um hybridized orbital's as circles around our hydrogen. So that's how we can represent the orbital's for our hydrogen atom. Next we want to go ahead and determine whether nitrogen is hybridize Doran hybridized. And we should recall that we can use a X. E notation for our central atom to determine its hybridization. We should recall that a represents nitrogen as a central atom. X. Represents our electron regions in the molecule. And we can consider electron regions as either lone pairs or the other atoms surrounding our central atoms that are bonded to it. And so we would say that we can count one electron region here. 23 and four electron reasons to represent our X. Here. And so that means we can go ahead and put a four next to the X. And so X. Four notation. We should recall signifies that we have sp three hybridization for our central atom. And that means that we will form hybridized orbital's within the bonds of our nitrogen to hydrogen. And these are going to be represented by P orbital's which will draw and read here that are going to somewhat overlap with the s orbital of our hydrogen here. And we should recall that P orbital's are represented in a dumbbell shape. And so we have four of these P orbital's that are hybridized with R. S. Orbital's here because we have four bonds connecting these hydrogen is to the nitrogen in our molecule. And we want to recall that these four bonds are single bonds. And we should recall that single bonds are also known as sigma bonds represented by this symbol here. And so you can use those terms interchangeably to mean the same thing. Every single bond contains a sigma or sigma bond. And we need to completely enter this question by giving the hybridization for the nitrogen hydrogen sigma or single bonds in this molecule that make up the entire molecule. And so we would say that it's hybridization is going to be the combination of the orbital from the hydrogen here, which we said is the s um hybridized orbital and the combination of our Sp three hybridization for the nitrogen central atom here. And we can write that out as S. P. Three dash US hybridization for our label of our nitrogen hydrogen single bond. And this is actually going to complete this example as our final answer here for our um orbital overlap for the ammonia caddy on as well as the label for the nitrogen hydrogen single bonds within the ammonia acadian molecule. So I hope that everything we reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. This answer will correspond to choice C in the multiple choice and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. c. OF2

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. a. COCl2 (carbon is the central atom)

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. d. I3–

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule that contains more than one interior atom. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. C2H6 (skeletal structure H3CCH3)

Consider the structure of the amino acid alanine. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom.

Consider the structure of the amino acid aspartic acid. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom.

