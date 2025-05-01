Textbook Question
When a thin glass tube is put into water, the water rises 1.4 cm. When the same tube is put into hexane, the hexane rises only 0.4 cm. Explain.
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When a thin glass tube is put into water, the water rises 1.4 cm. When the same tube is put into hexane, the hexane rises only 0.4 cm. Explain.
Explain why the viscosity of multigrade motor oils is less temperature-dependent than that of single-grade motor oils.
Determine whether each pair of compounds forms a homogeneous solution when combined. For those that form homogeneous solutions, indicate the type of forces that are involved. d. CH3CH2OH and H2O
Which evaporates more quickly: 55 mL of water (H2O) in a beaker or 100 mL of acetone [(CH3)2CO] in an identical beaker under identical conditions? Is the vapor pressure of the two substances different? Explain.