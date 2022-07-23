Textbook Question
Calculate the fraction of empty space in cubic closest packing to five significant figures.
646
views
Calculate the fraction of empty space in cubic closest packing to five significant figures.
The density of an unknown metal is 12.3 g/cm3, and its atomic radius is 0.134 nm. It has a face-centered cubic lattice. Find the atomic mass of this metal
Copper iodide crystallizes in the zinc blende structure. The sep- aration between nearest neighbor cations and anions is approximately 311 pm, and the melting point is 606 °C. Potassium chloride, by contrast, crystallizes in the rock salt structure. Even though the separation between nearest-neighbor cations and anions is greater (319 pm), the melting point of potassium chlo- ride is higher (776 °C). Explain.