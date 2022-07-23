Unit Cell Volume and Atomic Mass Relationship

The volume of a unit cell can be calculated using the edge length of the cube, raised to the third power (V = a³). In a BCC structure, there are two atoms per unit cell, and the relationship between the mass of the atoms, the density, and the volume of the unit cell can be used to derive the atomic mass of the metal using the formula: atomic mass = (density × unit cell volume) / number of atoms per unit cell.