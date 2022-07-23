Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that quantifies the solubility of a sparingly soluble ionic compound. It is defined as the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced dissolution equation. Ksp values are specific to temperature and provide insight into the extent to which a compound can dissolve in water.