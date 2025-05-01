pKa and Acid-Base Equilibrium

The pKa value of a weak acid indicates the pH at which the acid is half dissociated. It is a measure of the strength of the acid; lower pKa values correspond to stronger acids. In this context, phenolphthalein has a pKa of 9.7, meaning at pH values below this, the acid form (HIn) predominates, while above this pH, the basic form (In-) is favored.