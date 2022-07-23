pKa and Acid-Base Indicators

The pKa value of an acid is the pH at which half of the acid is dissociated into its conjugate base. Methyl red, with a pKa of 5.0, serves as an acid-base indicator, changing color based on the pH of the solution. Below its pKa, it appears red (acidic form), and above it, it turns yellow (basic form). This property is crucial for determining the color of the solution in different pH environments.