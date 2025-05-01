Equivalence Point

The equivalence point in a titration is the stage at which the amount of titrant added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of substance present in the sample. At this point, the reaction between the acid and base is complete, and the pH of the solution can change dramatically. For a weak base like methylamine (CH3NH2) being titrated with a strong acid like HBr, the pH at the equivalence point will be determined by the properties of the resulting salt and the hydrolysis of its ions.