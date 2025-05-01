Molar Mass and pKa Determination

The molar mass of an acid can be calculated by measuring the amount of acid in grams and the number of moles of base required to reach the equivalence point during titration. The pKa, which indicates the strength of the acid, can be determined from the pH at the half-equivalence point, where half of the acid has been neutralized. Both values are critical for characterizing the unknown acid in the titration experiment.