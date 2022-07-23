Textbook Question
Consider the voltaic cell:
d. Indicate the direction of anion and cation flow in the salt bridge
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Consider the voltaic cell:
d. Indicate the direction of anion and cation flow in the salt bridge
Balance each redox reaction occurring in acidic aqueous solution. a. I–(aq) + NO2–(aq) → I2(s) + NO(g) b. ClO4–(aq) + Cl–(aq) → ClO3–(aq) + Cl2(g)
Balance each redox reaction occurring in acidic aqueous solution. c. MnO4–(aq) + Al(s) → Mn2+(aq) + Al3+(aq)
Balance each redox reaction occurring in basic aqueous solution. a. MnO4–(aq) + Br–(aq) → MnO2(s) + BrO3–(aq)
Use line notation to represent each electrochemical cell in Problem 43.