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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 55
Chapter 20, Problem 55

Which metal could you use to reduce Mn2+ ions but not Mg2+ ions?

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Identify the reduction potentials of Mn^{2+} and Mg^{2+}.
Find a metal with a reduction potential between those of Mn^{2+} and Mg^{2+}.
Ensure the metal can reduce Mn^{2+} by having a more negative reduction potential than Mn^{2+}.
Check that the metal cannot reduce Mg^{2+} by having a less negative reduction potential than Mg^{2+}.
Select the appropriate metal based on these criteria.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction Potential

Reduction potential is a measure of the tendency of a chemical species to acquire electrons and be reduced. Metals with higher reduction potentials can reduce ions with lower reduction potentials. Understanding the standard reduction potentials of Mn2+ and Mg2+ is essential to determine which metal can reduce Mn2+ but not Mg2+.
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Standard Reduction Potentials

Electrochemical Series

The electrochemical series is a list of elements organized by their standard electrode potentials. It helps predict the feasibility of redox reactions. By comparing the positions of Mn2+ and Mg2+ in this series, one can identify which metals can reduce specific ions based on their relative potentials.

Redox Reactions

Redox reactions involve the transfer of electrons between two species, where one is oxidized (loses electrons) and the other is reduced (gains electrons). Identifying the correct metal for the reduction of Mn2+ ions requires understanding the redox behavior of the metals in question and their ability to donate electrons in the reaction.
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Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction.

a. Ca2+(aq) + Zn(s) → Ca(s) + Zn2+(aq)

b. 2 Ag+(aq) + Ni(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Ni2+(aq)

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Which metal can be oxidized with an Sn2+ solution but not with an Fe2+ solution?

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Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction.

a. Ni(s) + Zn2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Zn(s)

b. Ni(s) + Pb2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Pb(s)

c. Al(s) + 3 Ag+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + 3 Ag(s)

d. Pb(s) + Mn2+(aq) → Pb2+(aq) + Mn(s)

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