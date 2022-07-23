Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HNO3. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Cu b. Au
Which metal could you use to reduce Mn2+ ions but not Mg2+ ions?
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Key Concepts
Reduction Potential
Electrochemical Series
Redox Reactions
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HCl. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Al b. Ag c. Pb
Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction.
a. Ca2+(aq) + Zn(s) → Ca(s) + Zn2+(aq)
b. 2 Ag+(aq) + Ni(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Ni2+(aq)
c. Fe(s) + Mn2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Mn(s)
d. 2 Al(s) + 3 Pb2+(aq) → 2 Al3+(aq) + 3 Pb(s)
Which metal can be oxidized with an Sn2+ solution but not with an Fe2+ solution?
Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction.
a. Ni(s) + Zn2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Zn(s)
b. Ni(s) + Pb2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Pb(s)
c. Al(s) + 3 Ag+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + 3 Ag(s)
d. Pb(s) + Mn2+(aq) → Pb2+(aq) + Mn(s)