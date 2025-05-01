Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HNO3. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Cu b. Au
Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Chapter 20, Problem 57
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HCl. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Al b. Ag c. Pb
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of aluminum (Al) in the activity series of metals. Metals that are more active than hydrogen can displace hydrogen from acids like HCl.
Write the half-reaction for the oxidation of aluminum. In this process, aluminum will lose electrons to form aluminum ions (Al^3+). The half-reaction is: \(\text{Al} \rightarrow \text{Al}^{3+} + 3e^-\).
Write the half-reaction for the reduction of hydrogen ions in HCl. Hydrogen ions will gain electrons to form hydrogen gas (H2). The half-reaction is: \(2\text{H}^+ + 2e^- \rightarrow \text{H}_2\).
Combine the oxidation and reduction half-reactions to form the overall redox reaction. Ensure that the number of electrons lost in the oxidation half-reaction equals the number of electrons gained in the reduction half-reaction.
Balance the overall equation, making sure that the number of atoms for each element and the total charge is the same on both sides of the equation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acid-Base Reactions
Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, hydrochloric acid (HCl) acts as a strong acid that can donate protons. Understanding how metals interact with acids is crucial, as some metals can displace hydrogen ions from the acid, leading to dissolution and the formation of metal ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Acid-Base Reaction
Redox Reactions
Redox (reduction-oxidation) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances. In the case of metals dissolving in acids, the metal is oxidized (loses electrons) while the hydrogen ions in the acid are reduced (gain electrons). This electron transfer is essential for writing balanced chemical equations that represent the dissolution process.
Metal Reactivity Series
The reactivity series is a list of metals arranged by their ability to displace other metals from solutions or react with acids. Metals higher in the series, like aluminum (Al), are more reactive and can dissolve in acids like HCl, while less reactive metals may not. Knowing a metal's position in this series helps predict its behavior in acid solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:02
Activity Series Chart
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1263
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Which metal could you use to reduce Mn2+ ions but not Mg2+ ions?
1002
views
Textbook Question
Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction.
a. Ca2+(aq) + Zn(s) → Ca(s) + Zn2+(aq)
b. 2 Ag+(aq) + Ni(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Ni2+(aq)
c. Fe(s) + Mn2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Mn(s)
d. 2 Al(s) + 3 Pb2+(aq) → 2 Al3+(aq) + 3 Pb(s)
1590
views
Textbook Question
Which metal can be oxidized with an Sn2+ solution but not with an Fe2+ solution?
648
views
Textbook Question
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HIO3. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox equation for the reaction that occurs. a. Au b. Cr
1250
views
Textbook Question
Calculate E°cell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. a. 2 Cu(s) + Mn2+(aq) → 2 Cu+(aq) + Mn(s)
1221
views