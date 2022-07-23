Chapter 2, Problem 95
A 7.83 g sample of HCN contains 0.290 g of H and 4.06 g of N. Find the mass of carbon in a sample of HCN with a mass of 3.37 g.
Video transcript
How many helium atoms are there in a helium blimp containing 536 kg of helium?
Calculate the average mass, in grams, of one platinum atom.
Using scanning tunneling microscopy, scientists at IBM wrote the initials of their company with 35 individual xenon atoms (as shown below). Calculate the total mass of these letters in grams.
The ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in SO2 is 1.0:1.0. a. Find the ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in SO3. b. Find the ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in S2O.
The ratio of oxygen to carbon by mass in carbon monoxide is 1.33:1.00. Find the formula of an oxide of carbon in which the ratio by mass of oxygen to carbon is 2.00:1.00.
The ratio of the mass of a nitrogen atom to the mass of an atom of 12C is 7:6, and the ratio of the mass of nitrogen to oxygen in N2O is 7:4. Find the mass of 1 mol of oxygen atoms.