Chapter 2, Problem 54

Determine the number of protons and the number of neutrons in each isotope. a. 40 19K b. 226 88Ra c. 99 43Tc d. 33 15P

Verified Solution

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked