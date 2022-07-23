Textbook Question
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. a. 24195Am → 23793Np + ____
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Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. a. 24195Am → 23793Np + ____
Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. b. Ru-90 c. P-27 d. Sn-100
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. c. 23793Np → _____ + 42He
The first six elements of the first transition series have the following number of stable isotopes:
Element Number of Stable Isotopes
Sc 1
Ti 5
V 1
Cr 3
Mn 1
Fe 4
Explain why Sc, V, and Mn each have only one stable isotope while the other elements have several.
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. b. _____ → 23392U + 0-1e
Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. a. Mg-26 b. Ne-25 c. Co-51