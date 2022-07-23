Textbook Question
Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. c. Fr-202
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Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. c. Fr-202
Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. a. Sb-132 b. Te-139 d. Ba-123
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. d. 7535Br → ____ + 0+1e
The first six elements of the first transition series have the following number of stable isotopes:
Element Number of Stable Isotopes
Sc 1
Ti 5
V 1
Cr 3
Mn 1
Fe 4
Explain why Sc, V, and Mn each have only one stable isotope while the other elements have several.
Which nuclide in each pair would you expect to have the longer half-life? a. Cs-149 or Cs-139 b. Fe-45 or Fe-52
Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. a. Mg-26 b. Ne-25 c. Co-51