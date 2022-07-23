Skip to main content
Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Chapter 21, Problem 42c

Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. c. Fr-202

Hey everyone, we're asked to identify the expected motive decay for Iron 53. Now, if we look at iron in our periodic table, we find that it has an atomic number of 26. And as we've learned, the stability of an isotope is dependent on R. N. Oversee ratio. And since our Z, which is 26 is in between the values of 20 and 40 Then RN oversee ratio must be equal to 1.25 in order to be considered stable. So let's go ahead and calculate R. N over Z ratio. We can do so by taking our A which is our mass number and subtracting RZ, which is our atomic number and dividing all this busy plugging in our values, we get 53 minus 26 all over 26. This will get us to a value of 1. And this is going to be less than our 1.25 value that we determined above. So since we are below the value of stability, which is that value of 1. then are expected motive decay is going to be positron emission or electron capture. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
