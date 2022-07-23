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Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear ChemistryProblem 89
Chapter 21, Problem 89

The nuclide 247Es can be made by bombardment of 238U in a reaction that emits five neutrons. Identify the bombarding particle.

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Identify the initial and final nuclides in the reaction: initial is 238U and final is 247Es.
Write the nuclear reaction equation: 238U + X -> 247Es + 5n, where X is the unknown bombarding particle.
Use the conservation of mass number: 238 + A = 247 + 5, where A is the mass number of the bombarding particle.
Use the conservation of atomic number: 92 + Z = 99, where Z is the atomic number of the bombarding particle.
Solve the equations to find the values of A and Z, which will identify the bombarding particle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve the transformation of atomic nuclei through processes such as fusion, fission, or particle bombardment. In this context, a target nucleus (238U) is bombarded by a particle, leading to the emission of neutrons and the formation of a new nuclide (247Es). Understanding the types of nuclear reactions is essential for identifying the bombarding particle.
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Neutron Emission

Neutron emission occurs when a nucleus releases neutrons during a nuclear reaction. In the given scenario, the reaction emits five neutrons, which indicates that the bombarding particle must facilitate this process. Recognizing the role of neutrons in nuclear stability and reactions is crucial for determining the nature of the bombarding particle.
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Bombarding Particles

Bombarding particles are the incoming particles that interact with a target nucleus in a nuclear reaction. Common bombarding particles include protons, neutrons, and alpha particles. Identifying the correct bombarding particle requires understanding the reaction's energy and the type of nuclide produced, which in this case is 247Es from 238U.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The half-life of 238U is 4.5⨉109 yr. A sample of rock of mass 1.6 g produces 29 dis/s. Assuming all the radioactivity is due to 238U, find the percent by mass of 238U in the rock.

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Textbook Question

The nuclide 6Li reacts with 2H to form two identical particles. Identify the particles.

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Textbook Question

The half-life of 232Th is 1.4⨉1010 yr. Find the number of disintegrations per hour emitted by 1.0 mol of 232Th.

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Textbook Question

Find the binding energy in an atom of 3He, which has a mass of 3.016030 amu.

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