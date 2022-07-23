Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Chapter 3, Problem 95

From the given empirical formula and molar mass, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C6H7N, 186.24 g/mol

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So here we have the empirical formula of a compound which is C. Three H four N 20. And it has a molar mass of 168.15 g per mole. And we asked calculate the molecular formula. We know that the empirical formula is this the relative number of atoms. And for the molecular formula this gives us the actual number of atoms. So now we need to first find what number to multiply the subscript by to get the whole number ratios for the molecular formula. We can do this by using the formula X. Equal smaller mass about about the empirical mass. In the empirical mask fc three age four into L. It's three Time is swell like 011g plus four Times 1.008g plus two Times 14.007g plus 15 .999 grams. And this will give us 84 .08 g. So now if you plug it in we get X. Because 168.15 Divided by 0.8. And this will give us two. So now we need to multiply the subscript and empirical formula by two UFC three age four into oh And they give us 6 6 age eight in four 02. So for the molecular formula we get C. Sex H. Eight in four 02. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Calculate the empirical formula for each natural flavor based on its elemental mass percent composition. b. vanillin (responsible for the taste and smell of vanilla): C 63.15%, H 5.30%, O 31.55%

The elemental mass percent composition of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is 40.92% C, 4.58% H, and 54.50% O. Determine the empirical formula of ascorbic acid.

A 45.2-mg sample of phosphorus reacts with selenium to form 131.6 mg of the selenide. Determine the empirical formula of phosphorus selenide.

From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C4H9, 114.22 g/mol

From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. b. CCl, 284.77 g/mol

From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. c. C3H2N, 312.29 g/mol

