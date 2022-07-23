Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 96c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 96c

From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. c. C3H2N, 312.29 g/mol

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So here we have the empirical formula of a compound which is C. Three H four N 20. And it has a molar mass of 168.15 g per mole. And we asked calculate the molecular formula. We know that the empirical formula is this the relative number of atoms. And for the molecular formula this gives us the actual number of atoms. So now we need to first find what number to multiply the subscript by to get the whole number ratios for the molecular formula. We can do this by using the formula X. Equal smaller mass about about the empirical mass. In the empirical mask fc three age four into L. It's three Time is swell like 011g plus four Times 1.008g plus two Times 14.007g plus 15 .999 grams. And this will give us 84 .08 g. So now if you plug it in we get X. Because 168.15 Divided by 0.8. And this will give us two. So now we need to multiply the subscript and empirical formula by two UFC three age four into oh And they give us 6 6 age eight in four 02. So for the molecular formula we get C. Sex H. Eight in four 02. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

From the given empirical formula and molar mass, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C6H7N, 186.24 g/mol

1334
views
Textbook Question

From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C4H9, 114.22 g/mol

1404
views
Textbook Question

From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. b. CCl, 284.77 g/mol

1931
views
2
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of a hydrocarbon produces 33.01 g CO2 and 13.51 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.

4733
views
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of naphthalene, a hydrocarbon used in mothballs, produces 8.80 g CO2 and 1.44 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of naphthalene.

1868
views
Textbook Question

The foul odor of rancid butter is due largely to butyric acid, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion analysis of a 4.30-g sample of butyric acid produces 8.59 g CO2 and 3.52 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of butyric acid.

2387
views