Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 19a
Chapter 4, Problem 19a

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. a. Solid lead(II) sulfide reacts with aqueous hydrobromic acid to form solid lead(II) bromide and dihydrogen monosulfide gas.

Hey everyone. This question tells us that the reaction of hydrogen gas and solid chromium three oxide yields chromium metal and water vapor. They want us to determine the balanced chemical equation for the desired reaction first, let's go ahead and write out what we have. So we have hydrogen gas And we have solid chromium three oxide. So to figure this out, we know that we have chromium with a plus three charge. Since we have that Roman, numeral three denoting this. And we're combining this with oxygen with a -2 charge since it's in our group six a When we use our criss cross method, we end up with a formula of cr 203. So we have hydrogen gas plus Solid chromium three oxide and we yield chromium metal plus water vapor. So this is going to be our reaction. We can go ahead and balance this out first. Let's calculate the number of atoms we have on each side. So starting with our react inside, we have two of hydrogen, two of chromium and three of oxygen in our product side, we have two of hydrogen, one of chromium and one of oxygen. We can first balance out our oxygen's by adding a coefficient of three prior to our water in our product side. When we do this, we end up with three of oxygen and six of hydrogen. Next we can balance out our hydrogen gas by adding a coefficient of three prior to it, changing our hydrogen into six as well. Lastly we can add a coefficient of two prior to our solid chromium and this will change our chromium to two. Now that everything is balanced out, this is going to be our final balanced chemical reaction. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Textbook Question

Nitric acid is a component of acid rain that forms when gaseous nitrogen dioxide pollutant reacts with gaseous oxygen and liquid water to form aqueous nitric acid. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. (Note: this is a simplified representation of this reaction.)

Textbook Question

When iron rusts, solid iron reacts with gaseous oxygen to form solid iron(III) oxide. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.

Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for the fermentation of sucrose (C12H22O11) by yeasts in which the aqueous sugar reacts with water to form aqueous ethanol (C2H5OH) and carbon dioxide gas.

Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Gaseous carbon monoxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form gaseous methane (CH4) and liquid water.

Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. c. Aqueous hydrochloric acid reacts with solid manganese(IV) oxide to form aqueous manganese(II) chloride, liquid water, and chlorine gas.

Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. d. Liquid pentane (C5H12) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form carbon dioxide and liquid water.

