Chapter 4, Problem 17

Write the balanced chemical equation for the fermentation of sucrose (C12H22O11) by yeasts in which the aqueous sugar reacts with water to form aqueous ethanol (C2H5OH) and carbon dioxide gas.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked