Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations

Chemical Reaction Types The reaction described is a combustion reaction, where a substance reacts with oxygen to produce energy, typically in the form of heat and light. In this case, ammonia (NH3) reacts with oxygen (O2) to produce nitrogen monoxide (NO) and water (H2O). Understanding the type of reaction helps in predicting the products and balancing the equation. Recommended video: Guided course 02:25 02:25 Common Types of Alkane Reactions