Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 111
Chapter 6, Problem 111

An ordinary gasoline can measuring 30.0 cm by 20.0 cm by 15.0 cm is evacuated with a vacuum pump. Assuming that virtually all of the air can be removed from inside the can and that atmospheric pressure is 14.7 psi, what is the total force (in pounds) on the surface of the can? Do you think that the can could withstand the force?

Hey everyone. So here we have a gas cylinder At the height of 100 cm A width of 50 cm And a length of 50 cm. And if the air inside the cylinders remove the atmosphere pressure of 15.3 p. s. I were asked for the total force and pounds on the surface of the can recall that pressure equals force divided by area so we can rearrange this that's all for force and get force. It was a pressure that was the area. So we need to first round the service area, it's going to be too times the length comes a hype, that's two times the width times the height plus two times a lit comes a week. They're going to get to times 50 centimeters Up to 100 centimeters. Us too. I'm 50 centimeters times centimeters plus two times 50 centimeters. I'm 50 centimeters surface area. Give me 25 1000 centimeter square. Now we need to convert this atmospheric pressure into pounds our interest squared And we know that one p. s. I. It was £1 our inch squared. So 15.3. Yes, I equals 15 pounds per inch squared. Now we're gonna get force Equals 25, centimeter square Time. one By by 2.5. 4 centimeters square Times 15.3 talents about about an inch square. And this will give us 59,000 £287. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
