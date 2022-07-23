Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 25a
Chapter 6, Problem 25a

The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. atm

Hey everyone! So here we have a Labor Day hurricane in the florida keys, recording the lowest pressure at landfall, which is 26.34 inches of record. Were asked what is the pressure and atmosphere recall that one atmosphere 760 millimeters of mercury in one inch, It's 25.4 millimeters. We need to first convert from inches of mercury, two of Mercury and then to atmosphere. We have 26.34 inches of mercury and one inch 25.4 millimeters. And we have 760. They'll meet us at Mercury in one atmosphere And this will give us 0.88 03 atmosphere. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
