Chapter 5, Problem 43c
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. CrBr2(aq) + Na2CO3(aq) →
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgI b. Cu3(PO4)2 c. CoCO3 d. K3PO4
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. LiI(aq) + BaS(aq)
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. KCl(aq) + CaS(aq) →
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. NaNO3(aq) + KCl(aq) →
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. NH4Cl(aq) + AgNO3(aq) →
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. potassium carbonate and lead(II) nitrate